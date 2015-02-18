Feb 18 Aufeminin :

* Buys Livingly Media company

* Acquires the company on the basis of an initial price of $25 million

* Additional price to be added until 2019 based on EBITDA could bring the total transaction amount to about $50 million

* Transaction will be financed entirely in cash and acquisition will be consolidated in the accounts from Mar. 1