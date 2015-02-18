BRIEF-Central China Land Media to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 17
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1.8 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 16, for FY 2016
Feb 18 Aufeminin :
* Buys Livingly Media company
* Acquires the company on the basis of an initial price of $25 million
* Additional price to be added until 2019 based on EBITDA could bring the total transaction amount to about $50 million
* Transaction will be financed entirely in cash and acquisition will be consolidated in the accounts from Mar. 1 Source text: bit.ly/1CILMpQ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
