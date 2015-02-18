BRIEF-Medibio entered into three-year joint development agreement
* MEB signs strategic joint development agreement with Mayo CL
Feb 18 EOS Imaging SA :
* Announces the installation of its system in a private clinic in Switzerland
* System installed in Lausanne, for the first time in a private healthcare entity placed in Canton de Vaud Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* MEB signs strategic joint development agreement with Mayo CL
* GHC remains on track to deliver its FY17 underlying net operating income guidance of 10.24 CPU Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: