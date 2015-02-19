Feb 19 Kudelski SA :

* FY revenues and other operating income reached 895.1 million Swiss francs ($952 million) in 2014, representing a 7.1 pct growth

* In 2014, group generated 109.3 million Swiss francs of cash from operating activities

* For 2015, management expects to report total revenues and other operating income in range of 845 million Swiss francs to 875 million Swiss francs and operating income in range of 50 million Swiss francs to 65 million Swiss francs

* Is proposing a 0.30 Swiss francs dividend per bearer share