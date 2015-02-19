BRIEF-Sony Corp relaunching OLED TVs using LG-made panels - Nikkei
* Sony Corp relaunching OLED TVs using LG-made panels on June 10
Feb 19 Majestic Wine Plc
* Announces that, with immediate effect, Steve Lewis is stepping down as chief executive and retiring from board.
* Nigel Alldritt, finance director, will become interim chief executive until a permanent replacement has been found.
* Search for a permanent replacement chief executive has been initiated and a thorough review of potential candidates is underway.
* Is distributing 1.7 cents cash per contingent value right related to sale of assets of Safeway's property development unit