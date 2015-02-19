BRIEF-Molmed Q1 net loss narrows to EUR 3.7 million
* Q1 OPERATING REVENUE EUR 4.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 5.3 MILLION YEAR AGO
Feb 19 Swedish Orphan Biovitrum
* Q4 total revenues were sek 705.3 m (610.8)
* Q4 EBITA was sek 38.2 m (65.2)
* Says for 2015, sobi expects total revenues for full year to be in range of sek 2,800 to 3,000 m, and gross margin to be in range of 58-60 percent
* Says operating costs are projected to increase as company continues to prepare for planned launch of elocta
* Says sobi expects ebita to be in line with adjusted 2014 level
* Q4 EBITA excluding write-downs (multiferon) was sek 63.4 m (65.2) Further company coverage:
* Co, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Children's Investment Fund Foundation announced multi-year extension of collaboration