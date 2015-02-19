Feb 19 Ball Corp
* Reg-Ball corporation: offer for Rexam plc
* Announced terms of a recommended offer by ball to acquire
all of outstanding shares of rexam in a cash and stock
transaction
* $300 million of achievable synergies by 2018
* Highly accretive to EPS, generates significant free cash
flow and increases eva
* Is expected that necessary clearances will be obtained in
first half of 2016.
* Combined company will have pro forma 2014 revenue of
approximately $15 billion and approximately 22,500 employees
across five continents
* Following closing of transaction, Ball will remain a new
york stock exchange listed company domiciled in U.S.
* Deutsche Bank AG, London branch and Goldman, Sachs & Co.
Also represent ball as financial advisors
* Lead financial advisor is Greenhill & Co., with Skadden,
Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom acting as lead legal advisor, and
Axinn, Veltrop and Harkrider acting as lead antitrust advisor
* Rexam shareholders will receive 407p in cash and 0.04568
new Ball shares
* Cash and stock transaction valued at £5.4 billion ($8.4
billion), including assumption of net debt
