Feb 19 Polytec Holding AG

* Says to purchase entire stock of Polytec Immobilien Holding GmbH from Huemer Holding GmbH

* Says transaction has a value of around 84 million euros ($95.74 million)

* Says anticipated contribution to results from purchase of real estate portfolio totals roughly 8 million euros p.a. On an EBITDA basis and around 5 million euros p.a. on an EBIT basis

* Says unaudited turnover and result figures for 2014 financial year point to a slight increase in Polytec group turnover during past year to approximately 491 million euros

* Says FY 2014 preliminary EBITDA amounts to roughly 36 million euros and preliminary EBIT to some 20 million euros