BRIEF-Sony Corp relaunching OLED TVs using LG-made panels - Nikkei
* Sony Corp relaunching OLED TVs using LG-made panels on June 10 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 19 Polytec Holding AG
* Says to purchase entire stock of Polytec Immobilien Holding GmbH from Huemer Holding GmbH
* Says transaction has a value of around 84 million euros ($95.74 million)
* Says anticipated contribution to results from purchase of real estate portfolio totals roughly 8 million euros p.a. On an EBITDA basis and around 5 million euros p.a. on an EBIT basis
* Says unaudited turnover and result figures for 2014 financial year point to a slight increase in Polytec group turnover during past year to approximately 491 million euros
* Says FY 2014 preliminary EBITDA amounts to roughly 36 million euros and preliminary EBIT to some 20 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8773 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Is distributing 1.7 cents cash per contingent value right related to sale of assets of Safeway's property development unit