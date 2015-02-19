Feb 19 Bjorn Borg AB

* Q4 operating profit amounted to SEK 3.6 million (-12.5).

* Q4 net sales increased by 36 percent to SEK 135.3 million

* Says board of directors has decided to propose to annual general meeting a distribution of SEK 1.50 (1.50) per share

* Says board of directors has established financial objectives for period 2015-2019.

* Says for the financial year 2019 the group has the objective of achieving sales of SEK 1 billion with an operating margin of 15 percent