* Aegon reports higher earnings and sales for Q4 2014

* In the fourth quarter of 2014, total sales were up 22 percent to eur 2.1 billion

* Underlying earnings increase 19 pct to eur 562 million, driven by growth of business (eur 37 million)

* Hedging programs and alternative investments main drivers of fair value items loss of eur 132 million

* Proposal to increase final dividend to eur 0.12 per share

* Net income up strongly to eur 399 million, supported by higher realized gains on investments

* Return on equity of 9.7% and 10.5% excluding capital allocated to run-off businesses