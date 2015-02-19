BRIEF-Anima Holding total net inflows in April at EUR 280 million
* TOTAL NET INFLOWS IN APRIL AT ABOUT EUR 280 MILLION
Feb 19 Aegon NV :
* Aegon reports higher earnings and sales for Q4 2014
* In the fourth quarter of 2014, total sales were up 22 percent to eur 2.1 billion
* Underlying earnings increase 19 pct to eur 562 million, driven by growth of business (eur 37 million)
* Hedging programs and alternative investments main drivers of fair value items loss of eur 132 million
* Proposal to increase final dividend to eur 0.12 per share
* Net income up strongly to eur 399 million, supported by higher realized gains on investments
* Return on equity of 9.7% and 10.5% excluding capital allocated to run-off businesses
May 8 On Deck Capital Inc shares fell 8 percent on Monday after the online lender said it was tightening credit requirements that it expects will lead to profitability in the long term but slow its growth this year.