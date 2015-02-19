BRIEF-Sony Corp relaunching OLED TVs using LG-made panels - Nikkei
* Sony Corp relaunching OLED TVs using LG-made panels on June 10 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 19 Bekaert NV
* 2014 sales 3,216 million euros
* 2014 earnings per share 1.51 euros
* 2014 EBITDA 342 million euros
* Tire cord activities in China deteriorated towards end 2014, impacted annual results on some key performance criteria compared to most recent analyst estimates Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Is distributing 1.7 cents cash per contingent value right related to sale of assets of Safeway's property development unit