* FY IFRS profit after tax 48.1 million euros ($54.9 million) versus 49.2 million euros a year ago

* FY IFRS revenue 285.9 million euros versus 286.1 million euros a year ago

* Distribution of a gross dividend of 1.25 euro per share is proposed

* Annual palm oil production rose by 5.7 percent, but down 2.8 percent in Q4