BRIEF-Sony Corp relaunching OLED TVs using LG-made panels - Nikkei
* Sony Corp relaunching OLED TVs using LG-made panels on June 10
Feb 19 Viking Line Abp :
* Q4 operating income 4.2 million euros ($4.80 million) versus 2.0 million euros year ago
* Q4 sales 126.3 million euros versus 129.7 million euros year ago
* Proposes 2014 dividend of 0.70 euros per share
* Says 2015 operating income will improve compared to operating income in 2014
($1 = 0.8759 euros)
* Is distributing 1.7 cents cash per contingent value right related to sale of assets of Safeway's property development unit