BRIEF-Sony Corp relaunching OLED TVs using LG-made panels - Nikkei
* Sony Corp relaunching OLED TVs using LG-made panels on June 10 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 19 Confidence International AB :
* Q4 revenue 20.3 million Swedish crowns ($24.33 million) versus 24.6 million crowns year ago
* Q4 operating loss 6.5 million crowns versus 0.1 million crowns year ago
* Says makes no forecast for 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3440 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sony Corp relaunching OLED TVs using LG-made panels on June 10 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Staples Inc names Brett Wahlin chief information security officer