Feb 19 Confidence International AB :

* Q4 revenue 20.3 million Swedish crowns ($24.33 million) versus 24.6 million crowns year ago

* Q4 operating loss 6.5 million crowns versus 0.1 million crowns year ago

* Says makes no forecast for 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3440 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)