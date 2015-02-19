BRIEF-Sony Corp relaunching OLED TVs using LG-made panels - Nikkei
Sony Corp relaunching OLED TVs using LG-made panels on June 10
Feb 19 Smarteq publ AB :
* Q4 revenue 23.5 million Swedish crowns ($2.82 million) versus 16.6 million crowns year ago
* Q4 EBIT profit 1.9 million crowns versus loss 0.6 million crowns year ago
* Proposes no 2014 dividend
* Proposes no 2014 dividend
* Sees 2015 result and cash flow to continue to be positive
($1 = 8.3466 Swedish crowns)
* Staples Inc names Brett Wahlin chief information security officer