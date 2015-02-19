BRIEF-Sony Corp relaunching OLED TVs using LG-made panels - Nikkei
Sony Corp relaunching OLED TVs using LG-made panels on June 10
Feb 19 Forever Entertainment SA :
* Its game Merchants of Kaidan debuts on Apple App Store platform
Merchants of Kaidan to be available on other platforms in days to come
Also informs about a premiere of its other game "Teddy Floppy Ear: The Race" on Google Play platform
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Is distributing 1.7 cents cash per contingent value right related to sale of assets of Safeway's property development unit