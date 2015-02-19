Feb 19 Topdanmark A/S :
* Q4 combined ratio 83.6 percent (Reuters poll 89.6 percent)
* Q4 post-tax profit 304 million Danish crowns ($46.55
million) (Reuters poll 283 million crowns)
* Profit forecast model for 2015: 900-1,000 million crowns,
excluding run-off, representing EPS of 9.5 crowns
* Says assumed combined ratio for 2015 has improved from
around 91 pct to 90-91 pct, excluding run-off, in light of an
improved claims trend
* Says assumed 2015 premium growth has been changed from 1-2
pct to around 0 pct
* Announces share buy-back programme of 1.8 billion crowns
for 2015, representing a buy-back yield of 7.8 pct
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 6.5305 Danish crowns)
(Gdynia Newsroom)