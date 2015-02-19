Feb 19 Truworths International Ltd
* JSE: TRU - unaudited group interim report for the 26 weeks
ended Dec. 28 2014
* Group retail sales increased by 5.2 pct to 6.2 billion
rand for 26-week period ended Dec. 28
* For 26 weeks ended Dec. 28 2014 revenue up 6 pct
* Interim dividend has been increased 9 pct to 236 cents per
share
* Group revenue increased 6 pct to 6.7 billion rand for
period
* Retail sales for first seven weeks of second half of 2015
financial period increased by 10 pct over those for comparable
period in 2014
* Headline EPS (HEPS) were 334.5 cents, a decrease of 0.4
pct
* Trading environment is expected to remain difficult for
remainder of 2015 financial period
* Expects to begin to benefit from intended acquisitions and
ongoing expansion into rest of Africa
