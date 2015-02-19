Feb 19 Truworths International Ltd

* JSE: TRU - unaudited group interim report for the 26 weeks ended Dec. 28 2014

* Group retail sales increased by 5.2 pct to 6.2 billion rand for 26-week period ended Dec. 28

* For 26 weeks ended Dec. 28 2014 revenue up 6 pct

* Interim dividend has been increased 9 pct to 236 cents per share

* Group revenue increased 6 pct to 6.7 billion rand for period

* Retail sales for first seven weeks of second half of 2015 financial period increased by 10 pct over those for comparable period in 2014

* Headline EPS (HEPS) were 334.5 cents, a decrease of 0.4 pct

* Trading environment is expected to remain difficult for remainder of 2015 financial period

* Expects to begin to benefit from intended acquisitions and ongoing expansion into rest of Africa