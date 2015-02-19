Feb 19 Fortec Elektronik AG :

* Says EBIT of 0.7 million euros ($796,000) in first half year 2014/15 was 0.2 million euros above figures of same period last year of 0.5 million euros

* H1 turnover increased to 21.3 million euros compared to 20.9 million euros last year

* Suggests for by 2013/14 an unchanged dividend payment of 50 cent per share