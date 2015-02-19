Feb 19 Harvest SA :

* Q4 revenue 6.1 million euros ($6.94 million), up 11.6 percent

* FY revenue 21.5 million euros, up 6.6 percent

* Expects for FY 2014 to reach or even exceed its target of maintaining profitability

* Has good prospects for 2015 opens with a volume of sales proposals and higher order book than the previous year