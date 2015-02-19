Feb 19 Outokumpu Oyj :
* Announces exercise of over-allotment option in connection with the Outokumpu offering of
senior unsecured convertible bond
* Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank is acting as stabilizing manager
notified Outokumpu of exercise in full of over-allotment option in respect of bonds in aggregate
principal amount of 35 million euros ($39.85 million)
* As a result, aggregate principal amount of bonds in offering is increased to 250 million
euros
* Settlement and delivery of bonds is expected to take place on or about Feb. 26
($1 = 0.8782 euros)
