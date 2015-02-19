BRIEF-Staples names Brett Wahlin as Chief Information Security Officer
* Staples Inc names Brett Wahlin chief information security officer
Feb 19 Fidor Bank AG :
* FY 2014 net income after taxes of about 2.5 million euros ($2.85 million) (previous year: 0.2 million euros)
* FY 2014 balance sheet total increased by 33 pct to 305 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8780 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Staples Inc names Brett Wahlin chief information security officer
NEW YORK, May 8 Shares in a real estate developer, a cable company and the Canadian creator of the Teletubbies show all rose on Monday after being promoted at an event in New York where hedge fund managers present a diverse range of investment ideas.