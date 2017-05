Feb 19 Eurosic SA :

* Triple net asset value (NNNAV) 1.10 billion euros ($1.25 billion) at Dec. 31, 2014, up by about 30 pct compared to Dec. 31, 2013

* FY revenue 126.7 million euros at Dec. 31, 2014 versus 99.9 million euros at Dec. 31, 2013

* To propose dividend distribution of 2.10 euros per share in cash, payable on April 28