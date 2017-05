Feb 19 Gecina SA :

* FY net recurring income group share 316.6 million euros ($360.13 million), up 1.8 percent

* To propose a dividend of 4.65 euros per share, up 1.1 percent

* Plans to sell nearly 800 million euros in 2015, of non-strategic assets and/or mature

