BRIEF-Bellerophon Therapeutics says co terminated sales agreement - sec filing
* Bellerophon Therapeutics says effective April 26 , co terminated at market issuance sales agreement entered into on May 27, 2016 - SEC Filing
Feb 20 BB Biotech AG :
* Net profit for 2014 amounts to 1.47 billion Swiss francs ($1.55 billion) versus 931.8 million Swiss francs year ago
* Tax-efficient cash distribution (free of Swiss withholding tax)of 11.60 Swiss francs per share, to be proposed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9496 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
CHICAGO, May 2 U.S. Senator Dick Durbin, the chamber's second-ranking Democrat, had a procedure on Tuesday in Chicago to correct an irregular heartbeat, his office said.