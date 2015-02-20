BRIEF-Bellerophon Therapeutics says co terminated sales agreement - sec filing
* Bellerophon Therapeutics says effective April 26 , co terminated at market issuance sales agreement entered into on May 27, 2016 - SEC Filing
Feb 20 Medigene AG :
* Receives positive decision on marketing authorisation for Veregen in 8 additional European countries
* Launch of Veregen ointment for treatment of genital warts in these new territories is anticipated to start in second half of 2015
* Decision guarantees that national marketing authorisations will be granted by regulatory authorities within next months in UK, Ireland, Italy, Portugal, Croatia, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
CHICAGO, May 2 U.S. Senator Dick Durbin, the chamber's second-ranking Democrat, had a procedure on Tuesday in Chicago to correct an irregular heartbeat, his office said.