BRIEF-Bellerophon Therapeutics says co terminated sales agreement - sec filing
* Bellerophon Therapeutics says effective April 26 , co terminated at market issuance sales agreement entered into on May 27, 2016 - SEC Filing
Feb 20 (Reuters) -
* Aerocrine q4 operating loss 38.1 million sek
* Aerocrine q4 sales 50.2 million sek Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)
CHICAGO, May 2 U.S. Senator Dick Durbin, the chamber's second-ranking Democrat, had a procedure on Tuesday in Chicago to correct an irregular heartbeat, his office said.