BRIEF-Bellerophon Therapeutics says co terminated sales agreement - sec filing
* Bellerophon Therapeutics says effective April 26 , co terminated at market issuance sales agreement entered into on May 27, 2016 - SEC Filing
Feb 20 Biotie Therapies Oyj :
* Plans to conduct one Phase 3 study in 882 PD patients experiencing levodopa related end-of-dose 'wearing-off'
* Is considering financing options which may involve a capital raise to fully fund tozadenant Phase 3 program to approval.
* Planned Phase 3 study is expected to start recruiting patients in United States, Canada and selected European countries in middle of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
CHICAGO, May 2 U.S. Senator Dick Durbin, the chamber's second-ranking Democrat, had a procedure on Tuesday in Chicago to correct an irregular heartbeat, his office said.