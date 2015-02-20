Feb 20 DF Deutsche Forfait AG :

* Creditors vote in favor of changing debt conditions

* Says approximately 99.98 pct of participating in the vote agree to reduce the nominal interest rate

* Change will particularly affect reduction of nominal interest rate corporate bond 2013/20 from 7.875 pct to 2.000 pct with retroactive effect from May 27, 2014 to May 27, 2018

* Meeting was attended by bondholders representing bonds in amount of 13.8 million euros ($15.6 million) (46 percent of outstanding bond capital) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8837 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)