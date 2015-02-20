Feb 20 Baltika AS :

* Says its 100 pct owned subsidiaries OU Baltika TP and OU Baltika Retail are merging

* Says pursuant to merger agreement OU Baltika TP transfers all its assets (rights and obligations) to OU Baltika Retail

* Says merger of subsidiaries will have no economic effect on other subsidiaries of group