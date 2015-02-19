BRIEF-Sony Corp relaunching OLED TVs using LG-made panels - Nikkei
Feb 19 Advanced Stabilized Technologies Group AB :
Feb 19 Advanced Stabilized Technologies Group AB :

* Says has with SETEX signed a Memorandum Of Understanding (MOU) to jointly develop companies business in Brazil
* Staples Inc names Brett Wahlin chief information security officer