CANADA STOCKS-Oil, commodity prices weigh on TSX futures
May 8 (Rueters) - Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Monday, weighed down by lower commodity prices.
Feb 19 Ymagis SAS :
* Announces inaugural private placement of bonds for a total amount of 36.5 million euros ($41.6 million) from French and Belgian institutional investors
* Goal of private bond placement is to redeem debt and to replenish cash reserves Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8780 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 8 Straight Path Communications Inc said on Monday an unnamed telecommunications company had raised its offer to buy the wireless spectrum holder, in the latest move in a bidding war with AT&T Inc.