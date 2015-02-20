BRIEF-USANA Health Sciences Q1 earnings per share $0.91 excluding items
* USANA Health Sciences reports first quarter financial results
Feb 20 Koninklijke Wessanen NV
* Wessanen Q4 and full year 2014 earnings release
* EBITE of EUR1.3 million, impacted by higher long-term incentive plan expenses (EUR1.1 million) and increased marketing spending
* FY revenue growth of 6.4% to EUR433.5 million; autonomous revenue growth of 3.8%
* FY EBITE increased 21% to EUR23.6 million while marketing investments increased
* Dividend proposed of EUR0.10 (wholly in cash), a doubling compared to last year's EUR0.05
* Profit for FY 45.3 million euro versus loss of 0.1 million euro last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 Latin America revenue rises 11.4 pct (Adds details, background, updates shares)