U.S. Democratic Senator Dick Durbin undergoes heart procedure
CHICAGO, May 2 U.S. Senator Dick Durbin, the chamber's second-ranking Democrat, had a procedure on Tuesday in Chicago to correct an irregular heartbeat, his office said.
Feb 20 Abn Amro Bank Naamloze Vennootschap
* Reports 1.55 billion euro underlying net profit for FY 2014 and 400 million euro for 4th qtr 2014
* Final dividend of 275 million euro proposed, bringing total 2014 dividend to 400 million euro
* Various mandatory charges are expected to go up significantly in 2015
* In 2015 pension costs will be higher as a result of the current low interest rate environment
* FY 2014 underlying cost/income ratio improved to 60 pct from 64 pct and underlying ROE to 10.9 pct from 5.5 pct Link to source: [abn.com/1vkOTnW] Further company coverage:
CHICAGO, May 2 U.S. Senator Dick Durbin, the chamber's second-ranking Democrat, had a procedure on Tuesday in Chicago to correct an irregular heartbeat, his office said.
(Adds details, background throughout) By Charlotte Greenfield WELLINGTON, May 3 Global dairy prices rose on Wednesday for the fourth international auction in a row, a strong indicator that last year's recovery is back on track. The GDT Price Index climbed 3.6 percent, with an average selling price of $3,166 per tonne, in the auction held in the early hours of Wednesday. The index had risen 3.1 percent at the previous sale. After two years of declining prices, farmers