Feb 20 Abn Amro Bank Naamloze Vennootschap

* Reports 1.55 billion euro underlying net profit for FY 2014 and 400 million euro for 4th qtr 2014

* Final dividend of 275 million euro proposed, bringing total 2014 dividend to 400 million euro

* Various mandatory charges are expected to go up significantly in 2015

* In 2015 pension costs will be higher as a result of the current low interest rate environment

* FY 2014 underlying cost/income ratio improved to 60 pct from 64 pct and underlying ROE to 10.9 pct from 5.5 pct