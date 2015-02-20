Feb 20 Fonciere des Regions SA :

* Plans 250 million euro ($284 million) capital increase with preferential subscription rights to finance its investements

* Says major shareholders representing more than 50 pct of capital wish to participate in capital increase

* To be advised by BNP Paribas and Morgan Stanley