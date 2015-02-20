BRIEF-Bellerophon Therapeutics says co terminated sales agreement - sec filing
* Bellerophon Therapeutics says effective April 26 , co terminated at market issuance sales agreement entered into on May 27, 2016 - SEC Filing
Feb 20 Feelgood Svenska publ AB :
* Q4 net sales 163.4 million Swedish crowns ($19.40 million) versus 153.9 million crowns year ago
* Q4 EBIT 8.1 million crowns versus 2.7 million crowns year ago
* Proposes no dividend for 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4294 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
CHICAGO, May 2 U.S. Senator Dick Durbin, the chamber's second-ranking Democrat, had a procedure on Tuesday in Chicago to correct an irregular heartbeat, his office said.