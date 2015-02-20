Feb 20 Avanquest Software SA :

* Groupe SFPI buys majority stake hold by Avanquest Software SA in Emme

* Agreement is on the sale of 2,455,072 shares Multimedia Electronic Edition (Emme SA) that it owns, representing 97.54 pct of the share capital and voting rights of Emme SA

* Majority stake in Emme acquired by SFPI for 7.6 million euros ($8.6 million), 3.20 euros per one EMME share

* Public offer for Emme SA shares will be deposited as soon as possible by Bank Degroof on behalf of SFPI with the AMF at a price of 3.20 euros per share

* Avanquest Software has committed to acquire, through one of its subsidiaries, Emme SA operating assets. This acquisition will be performed for an estimated 5.9 million euros

* SFPI intends to maintain the admission to trading on Euronext Paris of Emme SA shares and to proceed with the merger of SFPI by Emme SA before Dec. 31, 2015