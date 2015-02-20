Feb 20 PCI Biotech Holding ASA :

* PCI Biotech (PCIB) reported that the treatment evaluation of the third group in the intra-tumour light dose escalation part of the ENHANCE study has been completed

* ENHANCE is a phase II study of Amphinex in combination with the cytotoxic agent bleomycin in recurrent head and neck cancer patients Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)