BRIEF-Bellerophon Therapeutics says co terminated sales agreement - sec filing
* Bellerophon Therapeutics says effective April 26 , co terminated at market issuance sales agreement entered into on May 27, 2016 - SEC Filing
Feb 20 PCI Biotech Holding ASA :
* PCI Biotech (PCIB) reported that the treatment evaluation of the third group in the intra-tumour light dose escalation part of the ENHANCE study has been completed
* ENHANCE is a phase II study of Amphinex in combination with the cytotoxic agent bleomycin in recurrent head and neck cancer patients Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
CHICAGO, May 2 U.S. Senator Dick Durbin, the chamber's second-ranking Democrat, had a procedure on Tuesday in Chicago to correct an irregular heartbeat, his office said.