BRIEF-Bellerophon Therapeutics says co terminated sales agreement - sec filing
* Bellerophon Therapeutics says effective April 26 , co terminated at market issuance sales agreement entered into on May 27, 2016 - SEC Filing
Feb 20 Bayer Ag
* Says Adempas approved in Japan for treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension
* Says Adempas is now first drug approved in Japan to treat two forms of pulmonary hypertension (ph) Further company coverage:
* Bellerophon Therapeutics says effective April 26 , co terminated at market issuance sales agreement entered into on May 27, 2016 - SEC Filing
CHICAGO, May 2 U.S. Senator Dick Durbin, the chamber's second-ranking Democrat, had a procedure on Tuesday in Chicago to correct an irregular heartbeat, his office said.