Feb 20 Rhodes Food Group Holdings Ltd :

* Shareholders are advised that company's wholly owned subsidiary Rhodes Food Group Proprietary limited has entered into three agreements

* Will acquire properties from Boland Properties for R7,920,000 exclusive of value-added tax

* Will acquire business assets of Boland Pulp for an aggregate cash consideration of R101,580,000 plus value of trading stock, capped at R50,000,000

* Acquire business assets of Deemster for R10,000,000 plus value of trading stock, capped at R15,000,000 as at effective date Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: