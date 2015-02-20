BRIEF-Bellerophon Therapeutics says co terminated sales agreement - sec filing
* Bellerophon Therapeutics says effective April 26 , co terminated at market issuance sales agreement entered into on May 27, 2016 - SEC Filing
Feb 20 Immunicum AB :
* Q2 net sales 160,000 Swedish crowns versus 560,000 crowns year ago
* Q2 operating loss 11.1 million crowns versus loss 3.9 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
CHICAGO, May 2 U.S. Senator Dick Durbin, the chamber's second-ranking Democrat, had a procedure on Tuesday in Chicago to correct an irregular heartbeat, his office said.