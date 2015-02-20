UPDATE 2-Mondelez's results beat on better pricing, cost cuts
* Q1 Latin America revenue rises 11.4 pct (Adds details, background, updates shares)
Feb 20 Essentra Plc :
* FY revenue up 14 percent at constant FX (like-for-like +9 percent) to 866 million stg, adjusted operating profit up 16 percent (at constant fx)
* Final dividend up 18.9 percent to 12.6 pence per share; total dividend 18.3 pence per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 Latin America revenue rises 11.4 pct (Adds details, background, updates shares)
(Adds details, background throughout) By Charlotte Greenfield WELLINGTON, May 3 Global dairy prices rose on Wednesday for the fourth international auction in a row, a strong indicator that last year's recovery is back on track. The GDT Price Index climbed 3.6 percent, with an average selling price of $3,166 per tonne, in the auction held in the early hours of Wednesday. The index had risen 3.1 percent at the previous sale. After two years of declining prices, farmers