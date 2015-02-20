UPDATE 2-Mondelez's results beat on better pricing, cost cuts
* Q1 Latin America revenue rises 11.4 pct (Adds details, background, updates shares)
Feb 20 Restamax Oyj :
* Q4 revenue 26.4 million euros ($30 million) versus 17.9 million euros year ago
* Q4 EBITDA 4.5 million euros versus 3.3 million euros year ago
* Proposes 2014 dividend of 0.22 euro per share
* Estimates that turnover will exceed 100 million euros in 2015, and EBITDA and operating profit will relatively improve from previous financial period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8807 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 Latin America revenue rises 11.4 pct (Adds details, background, updates shares)
(Adds details, background throughout) By Charlotte Greenfield WELLINGTON, May 3 Global dairy prices rose on Wednesday for the fourth international auction in a row, a strong indicator that last year's recovery is back on track. The GDT Price Index climbed 3.6 percent, with an average selling price of $3,166 per tonne, in the auction held in the early hours of Wednesday. The index had risen 3.1 percent at the previous sale. After two years of declining prices, farmers