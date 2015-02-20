BRIEF-Match Group qtrly adjusted EPS $0.12
* Match Group Inc qtrly revenue was $299 million, a 15% increase from the prior year quarter
Feb 20 Aduma SA :
* Q4 revenue 1.5 million zlotys ($405,888)
* Q4 net loss 470,717 zlotys Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6956 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 2 Apple Inc reported a surprise fall in iPhone sales for its second quarter on Tuesday, indicating that customers may have held back purchases in anticipation of the 10th-anniversary edition of the company's most important product later this year.