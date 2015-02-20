BRIEF-Cooper-Standard Holdings Q1 adjusted earnings per share $2.95
* Q1 earnings per share view $2.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Feb 20 Nordic Leisure AB :
* Q4 operating revenue 22.6 million Swedish crowns ($2.68 million) versus 10.7 million crowns year ago
* Q4 EBIT 0.8 million crowns versus loss 2.4 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4302 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Makemytrip Ltd - company will issue 4.6 million ordinary shares in aggregate to investors at a price of $36 per ordinary share