* NunaMinerals in severe financial distress
* Board of Directors of NunaMinerals A/S hereby informs that
the Board of Directors and the Executive Management continue
their effort to find a solution for NunaMinerals' financial
situation, including a solution with regard to the loan
of 4.5 million Danish crowns ($682,108) provided by the
Government of Greenland which became payable after Jan. 31, 2015
* Company is currently not able to meet its payment
obligations towards Government of Greenland and has no liquidity
to finance its activities going forward
* Whether current on-going attempts vis-á-vis possible
investors could lead to viable solution is still very uncertain
and could result in decision to commence insolvency proceedings
depending on the developments over the next coming days
* Board of directors will provide a further update to market
early next week
