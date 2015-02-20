Feb 20 IMW Immobilien SE :

* Says 9-month operating profit from continuing operations of 8.8 million euros versus 6.3 million euros year ago

* Says 9-month rental income of 14.3 million euros versus 13.4 million euros year ago

* Sees FY 2015 increase in rental income by 6 percent to 19.3 million euros Source text for: bit.ly/1ExFg5l Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)