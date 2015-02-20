Feb 20 Global Asset Management Ltd

* Eps is expected to be between 24 and 26 cents per share for year ended 30 november 2014, which will be approximately 34% lower than prior year's eps of 37.6 cents

* Headline eps is expected to be between 29 and 30 cents per share for year ended 30 november 2014

* Net asset value per share is expected to exceed 240 cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: