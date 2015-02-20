BRIEF-Makemytrip Limited announces $330 million equity financing
* Makemytrip Ltd - company will issue 4.6 million ordinary shares in aggregate to investors at a price of $36 per ordinary share
Feb 20 Montaigne Fashion Group SA :
* Q4 revenue 1.1 million euros ($1.25 million) versus 0.9 million euros a year ago Source text: bit.ly/1872G7G Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8802 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Makemytrip Ltd - company will issue 4.6 million ordinary shares in aggregate to investors at a price of $36 per ordinary share
* Spark Networks and Affinitas GmbH have entered into a definitive agreement to combine in a stock-for-stock merger - SEC filing