Nominees in key categories for Broadway's Tony Awards

By Chris Michaud NEW YORK, May 2 Following is a list of nominees in major categories for Broadway's annual Tony awards, which will be presented at Radio City Music Hall in New York on June 11: Best musical: "Dear Evan Hansen" "Come From Away" "Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812" "Groundhog Day" Best play: "Oslo" by J. T. Rogers "Sweat" by Lynn Nottage "Indecent" by Paula Vogel "A Doll's House Part 2" by Lucas