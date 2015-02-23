Feb 23 Nedbank Group Ltd

* FY headline earnings increased 14 pct to R9 880m

* Full-Year dividend per share up 14.9 pct to 1 028 cents

* FY growth in tangible net asset value per share of 10.6 pct

* FY net interest margin (NIM) narrowed to 3.52 pct (2013: 3.57 pct)

* FY net interest income grew 8.2 pct to R22 961m (2013: R21 220m) benefiting from 9.7 pct growth in average interest-earning banking assets.

* Retail banking conditions are therefore likely to improve modestly, but growth in wholesale banking may moderate from current levels

